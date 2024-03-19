Kim Kardashian called ‘distasteful’ for joking about Kate Middleton

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is facing the heat on the internet for allegedly spreading rumours about the UK’s royal family. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is currently in the news as many have shown concern over her absence from the public eye for the last three months.

With each passing day, conspiracy theories about her whereabouts after a hush-hush surgery are spreading like wildfire. The Princess is yet to make any public appearance and the Kensington Palace too hasn’t divulged much about Kate except that she is recovering from her surgery.

Like many on the internet, Kim Kardashian too seemed engrossed with all the talk around Kate. Kim turned up on social media recently to share her latest stylist outfit and took a jibe at Kate Middleton’s absence while captioning the post. “On my way to go find Kate”, the caption read which raised some eyebrows.

Some found it quite humorous, others were disappointed by her “irresponsible” behaviour and slammed it as a ‘distasteful’ remark.

Kim’s post and joke didn’t sit well with many of her fans, who called her out for the joke. A fan commented, “Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours.”

The comment sparked further conversation, with others joining in to express their disapproval. Another commenter remarked, “To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low.”

Earlier in January this year, Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and temporarily halted all her royal duties. Later, the palace announced she wouldn’t return to public duties until Easter. However, her prolonged absence from the public eye has given rise to various conspiracy theories which have only intensified after the photoshop scandal when Kensington Palace released an edited photo of Kate with her three children on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The Princess later admitted to having edited the photo and apologized. (Agencies)

Also Read: YouTuber Elvish Yadav admits to supplying snake venom at rave parties

Also Watch: