Kim Kardashian dazzles in Princess Diana’s iconic cross pendant

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian turned heads at the recent LACMA Art + Film Gala. She opted for a Gucci gown and cream cape. She complemented it with a piece of historic jewellery, reported People.

Kim Kardashian opted for an Atallah Cross Necklace, which was previously worn by Princess Diana.

The reality star bought the pendant, which the late Princess of Wales wore on a long pearl chain in 1987 at the Birthright Charity Gala in London, pairing it with a royal purple velvet gown by Catherine Walker. Created in 1920 by court jeweller Garrard, this one-of-a-kind piece is adorned with square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds.

“The reality star Kim Kardashian bought the pendant which has square-cut amethysts and is accented by circular-cut diamonds in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble auction, paying 197,453 dollars for the striking piece, the diamonds of which weigh in at 5.25 carats,” as per People.

The gala honoured artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and it was attended by stars like Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, Colman Domingo, Dev Patel, Anna Wintour, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Cara Delevingne, Ricky Martin, Chloe Sevigny, Javier Bardem, and Andrew Garfield. Kim Kardashian also attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on October 19 and stunned everyone with her glamorous look, which she shared on her Instagram, reported People. (ANI)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-luminati" concert tour dazzles Jaipur fans amid ticket fraud warnings

Also Watch: