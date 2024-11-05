Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-luminati" concert tour dazzles Jaipur fans amid ticket fraud warnings

Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-luminati concert. After touring abroad, now the concerts are being conducted in India. Starting from New Delhi, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour has now reached Jaipur. On Sunday, the concert was held in Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) and as usual, it was fully packed. Fans flocked JECC to attend and enjoy the enthralling performance by Diljit. However, before the concert, the police had cautioned fans about fake tickets and ticket fraud. Before the concert, Jaipur Police issued an advisory on social media stating that people with fake tickets won’t be allowed to enter Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. As per the reports, the singer reacted to the incident and apologized to the fans during the concert. He stated that in case anyone got affected due to it, he is extremely sorry but the organisation has nothing to do with the fraud. He also added that the authorities are looking into the matter. He also asked his fans to “stay away from those involved in the scam” adding “Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn’t get to know.” Diljit Dosanjh’s concert always hold certain events that make headlines in entertainment news. One of the events that unfolded at his Jaipur concert is about his conversation with a fan who missed her roka ceremony to attend the concert. The singer appeared totally surprised when the fan revealed the same to him and in return, Diljit said, “I love you too.” Much to the delight of the fan, he removed his black jacket and give it to her as a gift. He further quipped that she can give the jacket to someone whom she decides to marry. After Delhi and Jaipur, Diljit Dosanjh now has his concerts lined up in Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. He is one of the biggest entertainers of the country currently and his Dil-Luminati tour is making ample noise. (Agencies)

