Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kiran Rao Spark Controversy Amidst Animal's Blockbuster Success

MUMBAI: After the trailer release of "Animal" and its impressive box office earnings approaching Rs 1,000 crores, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a prominent figure in recent headlines. His series of interviews have generated significant buzz, with the filmmaker's controversial comments now taking center stage. The latest development revolves around a reported clash between Vanga and producer Kiran Rao, whose remarks on films seemingly glorifying stalking and compromising female agency went viral.

Without explicitly naming films such as Kabir Singh or Baahubali, Rao's critique prompted a reaction from Vanga. He emphasized that if Rao had concerns, she should direct them to Aamir Khan, citing the romantic film Dil, where the female lead is referred to as a 'Khamba.' However, Vanga's response took a more contentious turn, addressing Rao as 'Uss Aurat' (that woman) and 'superstar's ex-wife,' drawing criticism for its lack of civility.

The Laapataa Ladies director countered by pointing out that she did not mention specific films, questioning Vanga's assumption that she was targeting him. The rift has sparked debates on social media, with opinions divided on Vanga's response. Critics argue that his film's success should speak for itself, and his aggressive reactions may overshadow the accomplishment.

Kiran Rao, praising Aamir khan said, “Actually, Aamir is one of the few people I know who apologized for specifically the song that Mr. Vanga was talking about which is Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologize for something that they did they think is problematic in retrospect.”

Rao added, “So, I think he is one of those people who have stepped up and taken responsibility as a creative person, as a person speaking to a mass audience for his work and that’s really laudable.” In the same chat, Rao declared that if Sandeep has something to tell Aamir he should tell him man-to-man. “I am not responsible for Aamir’s work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr. Vanga would address his questions directly to Mr. Khan,” she clarified.

In response to Rao's explanation, the team of "Animal" stated, "We neither our director Mr @imvangasandeep are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao! It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel."

The ongoing interviews with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the producers of Animal continue to fuel discussions on social media. Many believe the controversy is far from resolving, with Vanga's approach to criticism and the ensuing public discourse adding an unexpected chapter to the narrative surrounding Animal's success.