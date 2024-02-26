Know The 15 Best And Famous Stand-Up Comedians Of India

With the uprising of social media and online pop culture, the Indian Stand- Up Comedy scene has also witnessed a surge in popularity and demand. From television shows to live performances, stand- up comedy in India has introduced the youth to a different side of entertainment.
Several web series, social media posts and comedy laugh clubs have consistently produced funny acts and performances for the target audience. People are thoroughly amused by the Instagram reels and Youtube videos, churned out by Indian stand- up comedians.
We bring you a list of some of the most prominent stand- up comedians of India. Check out the recommended acts for a hearty dose of laughter-
Anubhav Singh Bassi
When talking about India’s best stand- up comedians, Anubhav’s content tops the list. Formerly a UPSC aspirant and a qualified lawyer, Anubhav Singh Bassi is now a successful stand-up comedian. After trying his luck in various different fields, he finally found success and satisfaction as a stand-up comedian.
His performances such as ‘Hostel‘, ‘Waxing‘, and ‘Cheating‘ on YouTube have grown wildly popular with millions of views. BassiJi has over 4.89 million subscribers on Youtube and his popular series “Bas Kar Bassi”, has brought great joy and laughter to his audience.
Abhishek Upamanyu
Hailing from a North Indian family in Delhi, Abhishek Upmanyu is one of the top stand- up comedians of India. After working as a research analyst, Abhishek Upmanyu, a chemical engineer by profession, eventually became a writer for the popular Indian web television satire show ‘On Air with AIB’.
Later, he gained popularity through his stand- up acts- “Friends, Crime, & The Cosmos”, “Marriage & Indian English”, “Delhi, Mumbai & Rich People” and “Breakup, Respecting Elders, & Discrimination”. The popular comedian has accumulated over 5 million Youtube subscribers, done several national and international shows and has been a people’s favourite.
Kenny Sebastian
Kenny Sebastian Matthew, is arguably the most well known stand-up comedian in India. He has over 2 million Youtube subscribers and 1 million Instagram followers. Besides stand- up comedy, Kenny is also a successful content creator, musician and filmmaker.
He has appeared in national and international shows and on several OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. His stand-up acts that you should not miss include ‘Middle-class restaurant problems & Indian Parents’, ‘OCD’, and ‘Electricity at Home’. He is also a judge on the popular comedy- hunt reality show, Comicstan.
Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan, known as the "Sakht Launda" of Indian comedy, easily tops the list of famous Indian Comedians. With over 7 million Youtube subscribers, he has gained a massive online following with his endearing and relatable performances. Often revolving around the topics of love and heartbreak, he creates magic with his amusing acts and shayaris.
He gained fame after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand-Up Comedian" competition in 2012 and has since appeared in several shows on Indian OTT platforms. Don't miss out on his acts, "When I met a Delhi Girl," "What happens when you fail in an exam!", "Life Mein Chahiye Izzat" and “Bag Jama Sakte Hain?”
Aditi Mittal
One of India's very first female comedians, Aditi Mittal, has performed in comedy shows around the world. In 2013, she was invited by the BBC to the prestigious 100 Women Conference in London. Aditi’s stand- up comedy acts have been described as unapologetically unique and would often create a room for open conversations.
Her comedy covers a range of topics, from cultural issues to women's problems in India. Her notable acts include ‘The Story of Madhumakkhi’, ‘Bra Shopping’ and ‘Sanitary Napkins’.
Aakash Gupta
With over 1 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers of Youtube, Aakash Gupta, a stand- up comedian from India has become a popular source of entertainment to the general public.
His super funny acts will keep you hooked to his content. Some of his popular acts such as “Childhood Dreams”, “Sarojini Nagar”, “Dogs”, “Junior College” and “Delhi Metro” have each garnered over 30 million views.
Atul Khatri
Rated as one of the best stand-up comedians from India, Atul has won hearts of many, both national and international audiences alike. His unique comedic pieces range from witty stand- up acts to rants and funny tweets.
Atul Khatri, a former CEO of a family-run computer business, is also a Computer Engineer and a British Mgmt. scholar, who decided to steer his career path and ventured into stand-up comedy. He has performed in various comedy clubs and was the winner of the CEO’s Got Talent Season 1.
Khatri has appeared in TV commercials for renowned brands and on numerous OTT shows. Some of his famous comedy acts are “Atul Khatri on the Justin Bieber Concert”, “Atul Khatri on Getting Old”, “Atul Khatri on Demonetisation” and “When your child turns 18”.
Biswa Kalyan Rath
Biswa Kalyan Rath, a comedian from Odisha, gained popularity with his “Pretentious Movie Reviews” alongside Kanan Gill; a series produced and presented by the duo.
He then became a prominent figure in Indian stand-up comedy as well as a well-known Indian Youtube personality, performing in comedy clubs nationwide and featuring on several OTT platforms.
His must-watch acts include Biswa Kalyan Rath – ‘Extroverts and Chaos’, ‘Banana and Pomegranate’, and ‘Uber and Me’.
Kanan Singh Gill
Kanan Gill is a famous Indian stand- up comedian, Youtuber and actor, who rose to fame with his appearances on “Pretentious Movie Reviews” with fellow comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath. The duo is famous for their satirical and exaggerated reviews of Bollywood films.
With over 790k subscribers on Youtube, Gill has amassed millions of views and laughter from his audience. He has since performed in top comedy clubs across the country and on OTT platforms such as Amazon Video and Netflix.
Some of his best acts include ‘Prem Aggan Review’, ‘Relationships, Traps and Blackheads’ and ‘Siblings’.
Gaurav Kapoor
Another emerging stand- up comedian who has quickly garnered attention for his funny acts and quirky humour is Gaurav Kapoor. With over 690 k followers on Instagram, his reels are a popular attraction to many. He is known for his naturally relatable jokes and amazing crowd work.
Vir Das
Vir Das, one of the earliest stand-up comedians in India, has also made appearances in Bollywood movies, TV shows, and major comedy festivals worldwide. In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the series ‘Whiskey Cavalier’.
He has even written comedy columns for notable publications like Femina, Maxim, and Tehelka. He won the prestigious Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2023 for the Netflix comedy special- Vir Das: Landing. You won't want to miss his popular acts, "Indians are Racist-ish", “Jokes for Woke and Offended People”, and "Indians are Homophobic."
Radhika Vaz
Radhika Vaz is a promising female comedian in India, known for her fearless and sometimes controversial performances that challenge society's views on women. She is also the co-creator and writer for the web series ‘Shugs & Fats’, which won the prestigious Gotham Award.
Her unique humour often provides a fresh perspective on gender stereotypes. Some of her standout acts are- "What the F**k should I wear?" and "Why do men and women have separate toilets?”
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma’s journey from being a participant in the popular show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3” to becoming one of the most successful comedians in India, is truly remarkable.
After winning the aforementioned show, he went on to win six seasons of “Comedy Circus”. Later, he launched his own show titled “Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma”. His works as a television host, actor and dubbing artist has made him a household favourite, especially among the older generation.
Sorabh Pant
Sorabh Pant was an early entrant into the Indian comedy scene, initially working with Vir Das before founding the comedy group East India Comedy in 2012. He has been rated amongst India’s top 10 stand-up comedians by The Times of India.
He has performed over 250 comedy shows across India and internationally. Check out his acts, "Engineering Colleges: Stupid Rules", “Sanitary Pads & School” and "Uncles on WhatsApp?”
Abish Mathew
Abish Mathew began his career as an RJ in Red FM, Delhi, before transitioning into stand-up comedy. His YouTube shows, ‘Son Of Abish’ and ‘Journey of a Joke’ are widely popular, where he has invited numerous guests, including famous YouTube and Bollywood personalities.
