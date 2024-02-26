Top 10 Beautiful Actress Of South India Who Have Caused Waves In The Film Industry

Southern India is known for its historical significance, beautiful landscapes, magnificent monuments, and rich cultural heritage. From the picturesque setting of the place to the magical sound of chants, the South of India is a melting pot of varied customs and art.
The intricate culture of South Indian art can be witnessed through the mesmerizing dance forms, classical music and excellent film industries. The South Indian film industry has given platforms to many iconic and aspiring actors and actresses.
Let’s take a look at some of the top actress in South India of the current generation-
Tamanna Bhatia
Birthdate: December 21, 1989
Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Debuted in 2005, Tamanna Bhatia, popularly known as Tamannaah, is one of the top actress of South India. She has starred in over 80 films primarily in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.
Some of her notable works are “Sri”, “Kedi”, and “Bahubali: The Beginning”. The actress has received eight Filmfare Awards and one SIIMA Award. Moreover, she has been honoured with a doctorate.
Anushka Shetty
Birthdate: November 7, 1981
Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India
When talking about the best actress of South India, Anushka Shetty stands firm at the top. Formerly, a yoga instructor and a model, Shetty ventured into the film industry as an actress working in Telugu and Tamil films.
With her charming facial features and unparalleled acting skills, she has become a household favourite. She has bagged one Tamil Nadu State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards (South) and two SIIMA Awards.
Sai Pallavi
Birthdate: May 9, 1992
Birthplace: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
This well known actress and dancer made her acting debut with the second highest- grossing Malayalam movie “Premam”. Her achievements include two SIIMA Awards and four Filmfare Awards (South) among other prestigious awards.
She has received immense recognition and appreciation for her talent and naturally attractive looks.
Kajal Aggarwal
Birthdate: June 19, 1985
Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kajal Aggarwal received massive recognition from the movie “Chandamama” in 2007. Through her career, she has starred in over 50 films in three different languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
“Singham”, “Magadheera”, and “Thuppakki” are some of her best known works. She has won two SIIMA Awards and a Best Actress nomination at Filmfare Awards (South).
Rashmika Mandanna
Birthdate: April 5, 1996
Birthplace: Virajpet, Karnataka, India
One of the top - most emerging actresses from South India, Rashmika Mandanna has already become a favourite of both the filmmakers and cinema-goers. She debuted in 2016 and has since worked in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi movies.
“Pushpa: The Rise”, “Anjani Putra”, “Yajamana”, “Sita Raman” and “Animal” are some of her most successful films. The actress has received one Filmfare Award (South), four SIIMA Awards and the 2018 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress- South.
Trisha Krishnan
Birthdate: May 4, 1983
Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Trisha Krishnan is a model turned actress, who primarily works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. The actress received recognition for her performance in the 2002 film “Mounam Pesiyadhe” and later for the role in 2004 film “Varsham”.
She won the 2004 Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in a Lead role. Trisha is famous for her natural beauty and cute features.
Shriya Saran
Birthdate: September 11, 1982
Birthplace: Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Another famous South Indian actress, Shriya Saran gained prominence for her 2002 Telugu romance movie “Nuvve Nuvve”. She has worked in several other Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood movies including the cult classic “Dhrishyam”.
Saran has gained a massive following due to her eye- catching features and graciousness.
Shalini Pandey
Birthdate: September 23, 1993
Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India
Debuted in 2017, in the Telugu mega-flick “Arjun Reddy”, Shalini Pandey has since caused a stir in the film industry. People were taken aback by her spectacular performance in the movie as well as her charming appearance.
Nayanthara
Birthdate: November, 18, 1984
Birthplace: Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Often regarded as the “Lady Superstar”, Nayanthara is one of the greatest South Indian actresses of all time. Her on screen persona continues to awe and captivate the audience. Her extraordinary skills and preserving dedication to her craft has made her an icon in the South Indian film industry.
Pooja Hedge
Birthdate: October 13, 1990
Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Pooja Hedge is a prominent actress of South India, primarily starring in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Before debuting as an actress in the Tamil movie “Mugamoodi”, Pooja had modelled for several beauty pageants.
She has been a recipient of many prestigious awards and nominations including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress- Telugu and the SIIMA Award for Best Actress- Telugu.