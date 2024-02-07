Korean hit series Squid Game confirms expanded cast for Season 2

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday confirmed expansion of starry Korean cast in the popular Korean series Squid Game Season 2. The second season sees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the bloody elimination game, reports ‘Variety’.

The new story “will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive”, said Netflix in Korea.

Earlier photographs from Season 2 showed Lee’s Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red, reports ‘Variety’.

The company confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win outstanding directing for a drama series at the Primetime Emmy’s, is also re-set as director, writer, and producer and that production is through Firstman Studio.

New cast members include Yim Si-wan ‘The Attorney’, ‘Emergency Declaration’, Kang Ha-neul ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’, Park Gyu-young ‘Attack the Gas Station’, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim ‘Kim Ji-young: Born 1982’, Lee David ‘The Terror Live’, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji. (Agencies)

