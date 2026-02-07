Kristen Stewart says playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ still haunts her

Kristen Stewart says her portrayal of Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ continues to stay with her, describing the late royal as a presence she still feels deeply years after the film’s release.

In an interview quoted by People magazine, the actor reflected on the emotional impact of playing the Princess of Wales and said she feels “haunted” by Diana to this day.

“I still am. I can’t drive ‘round this city, and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her,” Stewart said, adding, “All the love that poured out of this woman... I can cry about her at any moment.”

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

Stewart portrayed Diana in ‘Spencer’ (2021), directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Stephen Knight.

The film imagined a pivotal Christmas weekend in 1991, as Diana spent time with the royal family while her marriage to the future King Charles was unraveling. Looking back, Stewart said she initially questioned Larrain’s decision to cast her. She recalled telling the director he was “insane” and suggested he find someone else, citing physical differences such as height and eye colour. Larrain, however, insisted the casting was about “spirit,” not resemblance, as per People magazine.

Stewart’s performance was widely praised and earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Academy Awards.

She said Larrain saw parallels between their experiences, particularly the pressure of constant public attention.

She added that by the end of filming she felt “a bit like a shell,” a state she believed Diana herself experienced.

In an earlier interview with People magazine, Stewart said Diana had an “unstoppable light” and that portraying her allowed Stewart to grow personally, even imagining she could briefly share the princess’s ability to make people feel good. (ANI)

