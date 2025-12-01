Kriti Sanon calls playing Mukti in Tere Ishq Mein ‘most layered and tricky’ character she has ever played

Kriti Sanon has opened up about her role in “Tere Ishq Mein,” calling her character Mukti the most layered and tricky she has ever played.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Heropanti’ actress shared a video highlighting the rave reviews for her performance in the film and expressed her gratitude, saying, “My heart is full.” In the caption, Kriti expressed heartfelt gratitude for the audience’s response to her performance. She described her role as Mukti as her most layered character to date, emphasizing the complexity and nuance involved. Sanon wrote, “My Heart is Full..The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character. Mukti is probably the most layered and tricky character I’ve played, and when every beat of her heart reaches yours, it becomes ISHK! Thank you for all the ISHK.”

“Tere Ishq Mein,” directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, also starred Dhanush in the lead role. The film follows Mukti, a young woman portrayed by Kriti Sanon, who falls in love with the intense and rebellious Shankar, played by Dhanush. However, circumstances separate them before their romance can fully blossom. The romantic thriller was released in cinemas on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Kriti had earlier opened up about stepping into the layered and demanding world of her character Mukti. She revealed that shooting the pre-climax and climax scenes for Tere Ishq Mein had been both physically and emotionally draining. “Mutki’s character has a very diverse graph, what she starts from, what she ends up becoming, her choices, her decisions.. there are a lot of layers to what she is doing. A lot is sometimes not said, a lot of justification, a lot of things why she is doing what she is, not said in words.”

“There are a lot of really intense scenes, the pre climax and the climax, which are very very long. That was very draining and we shot it for about 5-6 days. Both physically and emotionally those scenes were extremely draining. At times when I went back home it stayed with me, I felt extremely drained. That scene is the peak of emotions and probably the most intense bit of the film, and it pulled me down the most.” (IANS)

