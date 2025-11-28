Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Embrace Spirituality with Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein', actor Dhanush and actress Kriti Sanon performed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, drawing a massive gathering of fans who turned their visit into a festive spectacle.

Dressed in traditional attire, the actors arrived in the Holy city for the trailer launch of their film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Director Aanand L. Rai was also present for the event.

After attending the event at a theatre in Varanasi, they experienced the spiritual beauty of the city by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and receiving blessings before the film's release. Dhanush, Kriti, and Aanand L. Rai arrived at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where they witnessed the magnificent and divine Ganga Aarti.

Speaking about the film, actress Kriti Sanon told ANI, "This is a very special film, and in only a few films do we feel that we are making something different... We came here to take the blessings of Mahadev. There is a special relationship with Banaras..."

Actor Dhanush expressed his long-standing connection with the city and its significance in Aanand L. Rai's films. He said, "I don't think Aanand L. Rai can make any film without Banaras in it... Banaras is always a part of our film, and we are also part of Banaras. This film also has a connection with Banaras... This place is very special to me, and the connection I have with this place is very special."

The cast of the upcoming film arrived in Varanasi to promote their film and spoke about their bond with the ancient city, sharing anecdotes, memories, and heartfelt sentiments. Dhanush described Banaras as a transformative force in his life. "Varanasi is not just a city to me. It's a spiritual awakening. I've connected with every street, every ghat, every temple. Because of him, there was an awakening inside me and I surrendered myself to Mahadev," he said, adding that he never misses an opportunity to revisit the city."

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai said Banaras had shaped his personal philosophy. "This city teaches you not to be afraid," he shared. "Parents teach you how to live, but Banaras teaches you to stand for what is right," added Rai. (ANI)

