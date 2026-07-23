‘La La Land’ Unveils New Poster for 10th Anniversary Re-Release

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of La La Land, Lionsgate has finally granted Ryan Gosling’s long-standing wish by updating the film’s iconic poster to correct the placement of his hand.

For years, Gosling had joked about disliking the original poster, saying his flat hand in the dance pose looked awkward and reduced the energy of the image. In a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actor revealed that the intended pose had both hands raised, but he chose to flatten one hand despite being advised against it. Looking back, he admitted the original pose would have looked better and humorously dubbed the issue “La La Hand.”

Lionsgate unveiled the revised poster on Instagram with the caption, “A minor adjustment,” showing Gosling’s hand in the intended position. The updated artwork comes as the Oscar-winning musical returns to theatres from August 16 in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land stars Ryan Gosling as aspiring jazz pianist Seb and Emma Stone as struggling actress Mia. The romantic musical was both a critical and commercial success, winning six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. It also swept all seven categories in which it was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and earned over USD 447 million worldwide against a USD 30 million budget.

A Broadway adaptation of the film is also in development, although its release date has not yet been announced. (ANI)

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