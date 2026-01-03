Ladakh Declares Blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' Tax-Free

The recently released blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. On Friday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta took to his X, formerly Twitter on Friday, and shared the update with regards to the film’s revenue. He wrote, “ Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film ‘Dhurandhar’ tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh”. Meanwhile, ‘Dhurandhar’ has become a rage at the box-office. The film traces the life of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal and organised crime networks in Pakistan. It presents a fictionalised account of how the collusion of the Pakistan underworld, and ISI leads to terrorist attacks in India. The film has added strength to the economy of Hindi film industry after a decent number of superhits and blockbusters this year. It marks a new era in the Indian spy-thriller genre. (IANS)

Also Read: Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist