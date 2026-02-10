Entertainment

Lady Gaga joins Bad Bunny at surprise Super Bowl 2026 halftime show appearance

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance during Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance at Levi's Stadium on February 8, according to People.
About midway through the show, the 16-time Grammy winner took the stage alongside Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, delivering a show-stopping rendition of "Die With a Smile," her 2024 duet with Bruno Mars. Gaga performed the track solo with a live band, giving it a fresh arrangement from the original version, while Bad Bunny danced alongside her.

"It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito's halftime show. Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn't miss it for the world," wrote Lady Gaga on her Instagram handle as she shared glimpses of the performance. (ANI)

