Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Tarun Tahiliani redefines 'India-Modern' with his groundbreaking Tasva collection

On Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, Tarun Tahiliani reminded India why he continues to define what modern Indian couture means. His clothes walked like whispers, structured yet soft, shimmering yet still. Across two days, he showed two sides of himself: the fearless couturier who makes magic in silence, and the designer who makes luxury a part of everyday life.

The day before, I walked the ramp for Tarun's Tasva alongside Chef Ranveer Brar. We were two chefs in a line of models, yet in that moment we represented something larger--how Indian fashion now belongs to everyone. The bandhgalas we wore were light, sharp, and extraordinarily detailed, the machine embroidery so meticulous it mirrored the nuance and soul of handwork. Ranveer leaned toward me and said, "I could cook in this." He wasn't wrong. That is Tahiliani's genius--he makes clothing you can live in.

When I later saw the price tags, I was stunned. These garments resembled palace couture but were priced for the everyday gentleman. Pret that behaves like haute couture, luxury that moves with ease. It is what Tarun calls, in his own words, "India-Modern"--a language that refuses to choose between heritage and the here-and-now.

Tasva, his partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, opened the day at Fashion Week with a collection that celebrated timeless crafts--zardozi, pearls, applique, mirrorwork, Aari and Dori machine embroidery--woven across silk blends and custom jacquards in hues of ivory, jade, taupe, gold, and salmon. The show felt like a festive homecoming, festive but not fussy. It was designed for grooms, brothers, cousins, and guests who wanted to wear Indian craft without wearing the weight of tradition. (ANI)

