An Emotional Rampwalk: Sanjukta Dutta Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Lakme Fashion Week

Guwahati: At the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Mumbai, renowned Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta wove emotion, art, and heritage into an unforgettable showcase, paying a touching tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg. Her special segment, titled “Tribute to the Legend Zubeen Garg,” celebrated the singer’s timeless influence through fabric and design.

Leading the emotional moment was Rewati Chetri, former Miss Asia University, who walked the ramp in a stunning handwoven saree adorned with Zubeen’s lyrics and sketches, capturing the spirit of Assam’s creativity and cultural depth.