An Emotional Rampwalk: Sanjukta Dutta Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Lakme Fashion Week

Assamese designer blends fashion and music in a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Zubeen Garg, unveiling her soulful collection “Gadhuli The Twilight.”
Guwahati: At the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Mumbai, renowned Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta wove emotion, art, and heritage into an unforgettable showcase, paying a touching tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg. Her special segment, titled “Tribute to the Legend Zubeen Garg,” celebrated the singer’s timeless influence through fabric and design.

Leading the emotional moment was Rewati Chetri, former Miss Asia University, who walked the ramp in a stunning handwoven saree adorned with Zubeen’s lyrics and sketches, capturing the spirit of Assam’s creativity and cultural depth.

The tribute seamlessly merged into Dutta’s new collection, “Gadhuli – The Twilight,” which beautifully balanced traditional Assamese weaves with contemporary silhouettes. Violinist Sunita Bhuyan added a soulful touch with a live performance, while Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari graced the runway as the showstopper, embodying grace and elegance.

With her heartfelt presentation, Sanjukta Dutta once again proved that fashion can transcend style  becoming a canvas of emotion, culture, and timeless tribute.

