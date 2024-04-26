‘Late-night’ host pokes fun at Donald Trump

Another day, another violation in the life of Donald Trump. Jimmy Kimmel and other Late-night hosts made fun of ex-president Trump for violating another gag order issued during his criminal hush-money trial and also talked about witness testimony from the former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

Jimmy Kimmel started by pointing out how Trump was losing out on public sympathy as fewer people were seen in the subsequent days, lining up in favour of him. And yet, Trump continued to exaggerate, Kimmel said as he claimed that “thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse” by “steel stanchions and police”.

Taking a dig, Jimmy said, “Trump is drawing the biggest crowds of any president criminally indicted for having sex with a porn star in history. All Trump cares about is crowd size. One day he’ll be sitting in the electric chair bragging about all the people who showed up to watch it.”

On the violation, the late-night host said that Trump once again violated the judge’s gag order to not publicly talk about the case, a mere 20 minutes after his lawyer assured the judge that he was taking it seriously. He said, “He violated the gag order during a hearing about whether he violated the gag order.”

On Trump’s association with the National Enquirer, witness David Pecker, Trump’s friend and former publisher of the National Enquirer said that there is a “mutually beneficial relationship” between the tabloid and Trump. Jimmy joked, “It’s weird, the only faithful relationship Trump’s ever been in is with the National Enquirer. Think about how insane it is that our president had a mutually beneficial relationship with the National Enquirer. There are only two people on the planet who can say that: Donald Trump and Bigfoot.”

During the trial, David Pecker testified that to help Trump in the 2016 election, he would buy scandalous stories about him and bury them.

Guest host Jordan Klepper on the late-night show commented, “And what a great job he did. I can’t think of a single Trump scandal.”

The guest host noted that before Pecker could testify, the court held a separate hearing to see if Trump violated the judge’s gag order barring him from publicly talking about the case or harassing its participants. Minutes after the hearing, Trump posted on Truth Social attacking the judge and calling it a “kangaroo court”.

Klepper said, “Wow, this guy is incapable of keeping his mouth shut for two minutes. Has Trump ever considered paying himself hush money? Think about it.” (Agencies)

