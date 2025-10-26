Rapper Bad Bunny dominates 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards

Rapper Bad Bunny emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards, sweeping an impressive 11 wins and reaffirming his dominance in the music scene.

The ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ singer came in strong across multiple categories, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year and top Latin album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, among others. Rauw Alejandro also got his flowers as a finalist in major categories, including artist of the year, tour of the year, and top Latin album for Cosa Nuestra, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Karol G earned five nominations for her hit “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” including Latin Airplay Song of the Year. She was also named a finalist in several major categories — Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Rhythm Album for “Tropicoqueta.” Overall, Karol G took home six awards in total. (ANI)

