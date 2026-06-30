‘Laws in India Are Better for Women Than Men’: Amaal Mallik Reacts Strongly to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has expressed his strong reaction to the recent shocking Ketan Agarwal murder case, saying that while India has stronger laws to protect women, they should not be misused to manipulate the system.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amaal penned a lengthy note addressed to women, expressing his thoughts on gender, accountability and the recent murder case that has sparked nationwide outrage.

He wrote, 'DEAR WOMEN! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us MEN. I'm SORRY, and I SUPPORT the RAGE you all COLLECTIVELY have towards men, and yes it is NECESSARY to FIGHT for yourself against OPPRESSION, but please keep it limited to the ASSHOLES that try keep you down, try to own & treat you like 'DOMESTICATED ANIMALS...' & Tell you how to look and what to BLOODY wear!

He added, “LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILITY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING someone when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC.”

The singer further wrote, “This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER... KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING.”

In another post, Amaal added, “The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane. Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - 'My heart belongs elsewhere and I'm in love with another man.”

He further mentioned, “The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that's a 'WIMP' will plan and plot this shit on another man.” (IANS)

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