‘Lee’ trailer unveils Kate Winslet’s grit as war correspondent

Actor Kate Winslet portrays the character of American war correspondent Lee Miller during World War 2 in the upcoming biopic ‘Lee’. In the latest trailer, Winslet struggles to hold a camera as bombs explode, capturing poignant images amid the brutal reality of WWII.

Directed by Ellen Kuras, it shows a powerful depiction of war journalism and one woman’s fight to fulfill her duty as someone hoping to make a difference while telling the stories of heroes and villains in a world overrun with hatred and desperation.

The trailer, released by Sky on YouTube, showcases Winslet in the role of Lee Miller, depicting her relentless pursuit to document Nazi atrocities amidst the chaos of wartime Europe.

“I just want to do my part. Why should the men get to decide what this is?” Winslet’s character passionately asserts this to her Vogue editor, played by Andrea Riseborough, early in the trailer, highlighting the pervasive sexism Miller faced in her quest for journalistic integrity.

Lee Miller, despite the challenges and prejudices, became a pioneering figure in war photography, capturing pivotal moments such as the devastation of the Blitz and the aftermath of D-Day for British Vogue, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The biopic portrays her personal sacrifices and unwavering determination to bear witness to the brutal realities of war.

“Even when I wanted to look away, I knew I couldn’t,” says Winslet’s character in a poignant moment, reflecting on the haunting images that etched themselves into her conscience throughout her courageous career.

The trailer posted on Youtube also introduces a stellar supporting cast, including Marion Cotillard as Solange D’Ayen, the fashion director of French Vogue and a close friend of Miller; Andy Samberg as Life Magazine photographer David E Scherman; and Alexander Skarsgard as the English Surrealist painter and photographer Roland Penrose.

Set against the backdrop of Lee Miller recounting her wartime experiences in 1977 to a young journalist, portrayed by Josh O’Connor, through flashbacks, the film promises to delve deep into Miller’s indomitable spirit and enduring legacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is scheduled to premiere in British and Irish cinemas on September 13, 2024. (ANI)

Also Read: Actor Vicky shuts down Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours

Also Watch: