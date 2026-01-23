‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ to stream from July 1

The prequel series of 'Legally Blonde' has set its official premiere date, with the show renewed for a second season, reported Variety. The show is titled 'Elle'.

According to the outlet, 'Elle' Season 1 will debut on Prime Video on July 1. The production of the second season will begin this spring.

Per the official logline, the show "follows Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first 'Legally Blonde' film."

Reese Witherspoon, who played the lead role in 'Legally Blonde', calls the prequel a "dream come true" moment for her after the success of the series.

"Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it's a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with," said "Legally Blonde" star and series executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

The prequel series stars Lexi Minetree in the lead roles. The cast of the series includes June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother Eva and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, as well as Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker, according to Variety.

Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

According to Variety, 'Elle' was created by Laura Kittrell, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Jason Moore directed the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer. (ANI)

Also Read: Nick Jonas grooves to Priyanka Chopra's track 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi'