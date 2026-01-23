Nick Jonas grooves to Priyanka Chopra's track 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi'

American pop star Nick Jonas once again turned cheerleader for his wife Priyanka Chopra, praising her viral 2005 track 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi', which also featured actress Bipasha Basu. Nick took to Instagram to share a fun reel of himself enjoying a dosa, with a text overlay that read, "When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet." The clip showed him grooving to 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' from the 2005 film 'Barsaat.'

For the caption, he wrote: "This song hits."

Priyanka re-shared the reel on her Instagram stories and added a skull and laughing emoji tagging her husband.

Talking about the film, Barsaat is directed by Suneel Darshan. It stars Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama. The "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" track has been crooned by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka Chopra with composition by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod. The lyrics of the song have been provided by Sameer. (IANS)

