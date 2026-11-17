Speaking to Variety on the red carpet in Hollywood, Close jokingly credited much of her career to her LGBTQ fans. "My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades," she said, smiling.

Her latest addition to her gay Halloween parade collection is Drusilla Sickle in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

"It's one of the characters like Cruella, like Norma Desmond; the character isn't there until you're in full drag. It's really fun," she further added.

Glenn Close further joked that she didn't need an honorary Oscar as there's "nothing better" than being impersonated by gay fans at Halloween parades.

Coming to the event, Close received an honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards after being nominated eight times for acting Academy Awards.

However, she never won an Academy Award.

Close revealed that she would have her Oscar displayed at the local library near her home in Montana, adding, "So people can actually see what an Oscar looks like."

The awards ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair, with several Hollywood A-listers including Charlize Theron, Timothée Chalamet, Inde Navarrette, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Lea Seydoux, and Florence Pugh, among others.

Notably, the Governors Awards are considered the first for the year's Oscar contenders, allowing nominee hopefuls to shake hands and schmooze with hundreds of voting members of the Academy, as per Variety. (ANI)

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