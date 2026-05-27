Karisma Kapoor Recalls Shahid Kapoor as Her Background Dancer, Hails His Rise to Stardom

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5’ will see Bollywood star and also the show's judge Karisma Kapoor laud actor Shahid Kapoor for his journey from a background dancer to a Bollywood star.

Post the performance of contestant Prince, Karisma was surprised to know that he was earlier a background dancer.

Deeply impressed, Karisma acknowledged his arduous journey, and identified Shahid Kapoor's journey drawing parallels with both their journeys.

The actress recalled Shahid's days as a background dancer and said,“Ek actor ne mere hi ek song mein mere piche as a background dancer, dance kiya tha aur voh theh *Shahid Kapoor; aur aaj aap dekhiye Shahid Kapoor kaha tak pahuch gaye hain and I see those same qualities in you.”

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, Shahid Kapoor, was part of the choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe during the 90s and often performed as a background dancer in Bollywood songs.

He has danced behind Karisma Kapoor in the iconic song ‘Le Gayi’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. (IANS)

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