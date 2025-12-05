Leonardo DiCaprio has ‘no regrets’ in choosing ‘Titanic’ over ‘Boogie Nights’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has clarified that he has “no regrets” about turning down the role in ‘Boogie Nights’ to star in James Cameron’s 1997 epic ‘Titanic’, reported People.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the 51-year-old addressed previous remarks suggesting that missing out on ‘Boogie Nights’ was his “greatest regret.” “Well, I think that was my answer to a question in the guise of speaking to Paul Thomas Anderson, and, without getting too personal about my own life, the question was, ‘What do you regret most?’ We were sitting here talking about movies. It came from the standpoint of just being a fan of his work for so long,” DiCaprio explained, referencing his comments in Esquire’s Mavericks of Hollywood issue in August.

Reflecting on the Paul Thomas Anderson film, DiCaprio said, “I do remember watching that movie and it being just a lightning rod moment for my generation. It was like the arrival of a new cinematic titan, one who was speaking to my generation.”

“Now, I don’t think anyone could have done a better job than Mark Wahlberg in that movie, so I said it from the perspective of being just a really sincere fan and then watching the way Paul has progressed as a storyteller with these very esoteric, existential films he’s made since then that keep you thinking,” added DiCaprio. (ANI)

