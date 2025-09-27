Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher'

Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth, who replaced Henry Cavill in the fan-favourite series ‘The Witcher’, has spoken up on how he navigated the social media uproar.

For Liam Hemsworth, 35, it was both daunting and exciting to step into Cavill’s shoes, and the nerves were exacerbated by the audience response to the recasting, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year. There was quite a bit of noise, and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction. I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don’t want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I’m trying to tell”.

The team behind the hit Netflix series also broke its silence on Henry Cavill’s exit after three seasons and Hemsworth stepping in to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly that Cavill’s departure was a result of conversations that had been going on “for a while” behind the scenes, though it left fans shocked when he announced it on Instagram in October 2022.

She said, “He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision”.

As per ‘People’, the offer “came out of nowhere”, the ‘Hunger Games’ star claimed, and he was “as surprised as anyone”. (IANS)

