Lindsay Lohan, Henry Golding begin work on new film ‘Return to You’

Actors Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding have teamed up for the upcoming film 'Return to You', which is now in production. A collaboration post between Lohan and Netflix shared on Instagram mentioned that the upcoming film is set in 2008. The emotional drama follows a powerful yet lonely attorney who mistakenly receives a deeply personal DVD from a dying woman, addressed to her husband, setting her on an unexpected journey to find him.

The caption on the collaborative post read: "Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding star in RETURN TO YOU, now in production!" "Set in 2008, a powerful but lonely attorney mistakenly receives a very emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to her husband. Guided only by the clues on the disc, she sets out to find him," she wrote. (IANS)

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