Lindsay Lohan says she’s ‘always typecast’ in romcoms as she embraces darker drama Count My Lies

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan, who gained fame as a child star in The Parent Trap before starring in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, is glad to be branching out in upcoming drama Count My Lies and says she wants to stop being typecast as a “romcom” character.

She told Extra: “I mean, this is my first real scripted series that I’m playing a full role in. I’ve done, like, bits... here and there, so it’s new for me in a lot of ways, I think, because it’s refreshing. The role for me is different, and that’s really important to me. I always get kind of type cast into these romcoms and that kind of role.

“And it’s important for me creatively to play other roles and try new characters and push myself, and this is one of those for me. So, I’m really excited for it.”

Lohan is appearing alongside Game of Throne star Kit Harington as a married couple in the show, although details are being kept under wraps, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Harrington teased: “It’s really great. It’s the weird thing about doing this stuff. Like, I mean, we were in the middle of it… This is the first bit of press that we’ll be doing. So, I have no idea how to sell the show other than it’s a really fun sort of twisty domestic thriller.”

She had previously said that fame was “overwhelming” in her younger years after The Parent Trap.

She told Vogue Arabia magazine: “I should have listened to my mom and dad and moved back to New York. But I was young and wanted to be in LA. And I didn’t know. So yeah, while a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword.

“Now I look back and wonder, ‘Why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?’ You don’t know how to do that yourself when you’re a teenager.”

The actress, who is married to financier Bader Shammas,moved to Dubai in 2014, in a bid to escape the pressures of fame and success.

She said: “I wasn’t having fun in the business anymore. I wasn’t finding roles I loved. It’s not a life I wanted to live, you know? It’s not a real life. It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world. And I’m so glad I followed my gut.” (IANS)

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