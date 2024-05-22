London: Viral Video Surfaced Online Sparks Rumors Of Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

LONDON: The internet is going berzerk after a latest video featuring lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal strolling together on the bustling streets of London went viral.
The video which surfaced online did the rounds on social media and it also prompted netizens to speculate about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.
Rumour has it that Katrina - who was dressed in baggy clothes - is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal.
After this conjecture came to light, social media was flooded with comments about Katrina's pregnancy and there was a lot of chatter regarding this topic.
However, the speculations surrounding Katrina Kaif's pregnancy are not accurate and it has not been officially confirmed as of now.
But, as per reports, the Bollywood couple will welcome their first child in the UK if everything goes well.
Some reports suggest that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK and owns a house in London's Hampstead, will deliver her baby in London.
The rumors originated from a video showing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking hand in hand while vacationing in London.
The video went viral as it drew the attention of fans who noticed Katrina’s alleged baby bump.
The video from London which surfaced online led some netizens to believe that Katrina Kaif was pregnant with some even saying that the stunning actress looks 'more pregnant' than actor Deepika Padukone, who is set to deliver her first baby in September 2024.
Meanwhile, some fans are convinced that Katrina is pregnant. An Instagram user commented on her latest video, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it."
