Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt Shares Personal Struggles with ADHD and Gratitude for Friends

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt shared that the last few weeks have been “a bit challenging” as she struggled to stay focused due to ADHD.

“The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello ADHD) but this morning was just everything,” Alia wrote, as she expressed gratitude and love for a special birthday surprise planned by her close friends.

The actress took to her social media account to thank her friends for organising a fun padel session as part of her post birthday celebrations.

Sharing pictures from the outing, she also wrote, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel”

She continued, “The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello ADHD) but this morning was just everything also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaaallllyyy wanted to!!)” she added.

For the uninitiated, Alia has earlier spoken about her ADHD challenges, and has acknowledged that staying focused can sometimes be difficult, especially with a demanding work schedule, whilst balancing work, personal life and self care. (IANS)

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