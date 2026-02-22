Lookout notice issued on Bishnoi gang member in Ranveer Singh threat case

In a major development in the ongoing probe into threats targeting Bollywood personalities, the Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra, alias Harry Boxer, a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with an extortion threat made to actor Ranveer Singh.

According to officials, Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice note on his manager’s phone number. The sender identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore.

Police confirmed that the voice note was sent using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal the sender’s network identity and location. The threatening audio clip has been sent to Punjab and Haryana for verification, an official confirmed.

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh’s manager as part of the investigation. Authorities earlier confirmed a series of high-profile threats targeting actors Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma, with investigators suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The developments come amid a broader probe into the January 31, 2024, firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Police believe the threats may be part of a coordinated intimidation campaign targeting prominent figures in the film industry. The Bishnoi gang had previously claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, officials said.

Further inquiries are underway. (ANI)

