Lost ‘track of time’ on social media: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his love for social media. Big B admitted that he loses track of time when he starts looking at social media.

Although being occupied with his work, Big B makes sure to interact with his fans. Recently, taking to his official handle of X, he shared how he often finds himself engrossed in the endless streams of content on social media. “Once you start looking at social media, you lose track of time,” he wrote on X. After his post, many of his fans reacted to it and shared that they can relate to it.

One of the social media users commented, “Absolutely true, sir! Social media has a way of captivating us with its endless stream of content. It’s easy to lose track of time when exploring its vast universe. Your presence always adds a special charm to our conversations. We eagerly await your insights and wisdom. Your words are truly a source of inspiration for us all...Love @SrBachchan sir”

While another wrote, “Yes Sir Exactly 100% correct, Kab 1-2 Hours Nikal jate hai pata v nhi chalta....”

The other mentioned, “Sahi farmaya sir”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’, which also stars Rajinikanth.

Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth’s reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion.

Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991. Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film will hit the theatres on June 27. (ANI)

