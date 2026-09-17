Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran US tour dates after ‘Free Palestine’ speech sparks venue backlash

American rapper Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after his recent appearance during the tour drew attention for a speech addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Macklemore performed during Sheeran's September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he used the stage to express support for Palestinians and called on the audience to say, 'Free Palestine'. The remarks sparked reactions online and within the music community.

Macklemore was scheduled to perform at eight of the 10 remaining shows on Sheeran's stadium tour, which is set to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia.

During his September 4 appearance, Macklemore told the audience that his decision to join the tour was partly motivated by an opportunity to speak about the conflict and express his support for Palestinians.

"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: 'Free Palestine.' I said, 'Free Palestine!' I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them."

The portion of Macklemore's speech subsequently circulated widely across social media platforms, sparking a wave of headlines.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran also addressed the controversy, explaining the circumstances surrounding Macklemore's removal from the remaining tour dates in a statement shared on social media.

"After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting. I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said…Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision; it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour with the promoter, not me. I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," a part of his statement read. (ANI)

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