Made India proud: Shashi Tharoor all praise for Priyanka Chopra as he meets her backstage at Harvard event

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and actress Priyanka Chopra recently aattended ndia Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States as speakers.

At the sidelines of the event, the two met and had a conversation. On Monday, Shashi shared pictures from their meeting with Priyanka, praising her highly.

"Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?! (That's my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!)," he wrote on X.

Priyanka responded to Shashi Tharoor with words of praise.

"It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka will be seen as one of the leads in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (ANI)

