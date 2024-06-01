Madonna accused of exposing concertgoers to ‘pornography without warning’

Madonna is facing a class action lawsuit from a fan who claims he was “deceived” by her recent Celebration World Tour. According to reports, concertgoer Justen Lipeles filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday, May 30, against Madonna, 65, and her promoter Live Nation.

The lawsuit alleges that concertgoers were misled into purchasing expensive tickets for shows held in February and March, which “purposely and deceptively” withheld crucial information in their marketing. Lipeles’s complaint details several grievances, most notably that Madonna and Live Nation failed to inform ticket buyers that her scheduled shows at four California venues would not start on time “as promised,” with performances beginning only after 10 pm.

The lawsuit also accuses the pop star of maintaining an uncomfortably hot temperature during her performances, during which she allegedly lip-synced much of the show. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the venues named in the lawsuit include Forum Entertainment, Kia Forum, Acrisure Arena, the Golden 1 Center, and Chase Center, alongside Madonna and Live Nation.

The complaint further alleges that concertgoers were “forced to watch topless women” simulate sexual acts onstage, subjecting them to “pornography without warning.”

Plaintiffs seek unspecified damages for breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, emotional distress, unfair competition and false advertising.

This isn’t the first legal challenge Madonna has faced for her Celebration Tour. In January, two fans sued her for starting another concert late at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, alleging “false advertising” for beginning a scheduled 8:30 pm concert at 10:30 p.m. Live Nation was also named in that lawsuit. In response, Madonna’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the claims, arguing that no reasonable concertgoer would expect the headline act to start at the ticketed event time.

“Nowhere did defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8:30 pm,” the lawyers stated, adding that it is standard for opening acts to perform before the main act. (Agencies)

