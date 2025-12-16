Chris Martin surprises newlyweds with live performance at their wedding

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left a couple stunned when he gave a surprise live performance at their wedding. He hopped behind the piano to play a song for the first dance of a happy couple who had just tied the knot at a ceremony in England.

The mother of the groom had contacted the 48-year-old chart-topping star to ask if he would send a video message that could be played during the wedding celebrations. However, Martin revealed he was free on the night in question and would pop down to perform, reports mirror.co.uk.

The wedding took place in Staffordshire with a reception, where family and friends gathered to celebrate the happy couple. When it came to the first dance for the new husband and wife, Martin quietly entered and performed the song "All My Love".

The owner of the venue revealed that Martin was first approached to make a video, but said he could go all out for the pair.

"Chris got back and said he could go one better. He said I'm free that night, so I'll come and play the first dance. He didn't want any introduction, so we said it was the first dance, and he walked in and performed. The bride and groom did know he was coming. It was kept as a surprise for the guests. I don't think they realized it was him until the end." (IANS)

