Madonna Calls on Audiences to Put Down Phones and Truly Connect at Live Events

Pop icon Madonna has voiced concern over the growing influence of technology on live entertainment, urging audiences to put away their phones and engage more deeply with the moment during concerts and public events.

Speaking at the premiere of Confessions II – The Film at Manhattan's Beacon Theater, the singer reflected on how audience behaviour has evolved over the years and how constant smartphone use has changed the live experience. The screening was followed by a question-and-answer session featuring Madonna and directing duo TORSO, comprising David Toro and Solomon Chase. Journalist Anderson Cooper moderated the discussion after Jimmy Fallon was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

The event required attendees to lock their phones in Yondr pouches, a move that sparked a conversation about modern audiences and their dependence on technology. Madonna said people now feel a “persistent need” to document everything around them, which she believes has fundamentally altered how experiences are lived and remembered.

While acknowledging that technology is now deeply embedded in everyday life, the music legend made her own perspective clear. “I came to this earth to be a doer, not a watcher,” she said.

Madonna cited her recent appearance alongside Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella music festival as an example of this shift. Although she enjoyed performing, she said it was unsettling to look out at a sea of mobile phone screens rather than seeing faces in the crowd.

According to the singer, dancing is a powerful communal and “tribal” experience that connects people with one another and the universe. However, she argued that this connection is weakened when audiences focus on recording moments instead of fully participating in them.

Asked for a final message to the audience, Madonna delivered a direct appeal: “Put your phones down and connect.”

The singer's visual project Confessions II – The Film premiered on YouTube on June 8, while her new studio album Confessions II is scheduled for release on July 3 through Warner Records. (ANI)

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