BTS and Sabrina Carpenter Dominate 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas

The 2026 American Music Awards concluded at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with BTS emerging as one of the biggest winners of the night. The globally popular K-pop group won the prestigious Artist of the Year award and also secured Song of the Summer for “SWIM,” the lead single from their comeback album ARIRANG. The group opened the ceremony with a performance of “Hooligan” and later received the Best Male K-pop Artist title.

Another major winner was Sabrina Carpenter, whose album Man’s Best Friend won Album of the Year and Best Pop Album. She also claimed the Best Female Pop Artist award.

The Song of the Year honour went to “Golden” by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI from KPop Demon Hunters. The track also won Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance, while KPop Demon Hunters received the Best Soundtrack award.

Cardi B dominated the hip-hop categories, winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song for “ErrTime,” and Best Hip-Hop Album for AM I THE DRAMA?. Kendrick Lamar won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

In the Latin categories, Bad Bunny won Best Male Latin Artist and Best Latin Song for “NUEVAYoL,” while Shakira earned Tour of the Year for her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.”

Other winners included Justin Bieber as Best Male Pop Artist, TWICE as Best Female K-pop Artist, and Tyla, who won Social Song of the Year and Best Afrobeats Artist.

Despite leading nominations with eight nods, Taylor Swift left the ceremony without a win. The awards show was hosted by Queen Latifah. (ANI)

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