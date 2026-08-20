Madonna Leads Star-Studded 2026 VMAs Race With 11 Nods in First Los Angeles Show

The nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, with pop icon Madonna leading with 11 nods.

Madonna is closely followed by the likes of Taylor Swift with nine nominations and Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nominations each, as per Variety.

Others who earned nominations at the 2026 VMAs are Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress with five each, while Blackpink's Lisa bagged four.

Tate McRae and Shakira are tied with three each.

The VMAs are set to take place this year at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the first time that the show will be held on the West Coast in nine years. It was last broadcast from LA in 2017 and was hosted by Katy Perry.

The two-hour show will air on September 27. The host is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Artist of the Year is set to be contested by the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Carpenter, Mars and Morgan Wallen. Those vying for the Video of the Year are Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film', Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia', Carpenter's 'Tears', Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me', Mars''I Just Might' and Gener8ion's 'Storm Starring Yung Lean'. (ANI)

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