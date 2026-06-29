Madonna says daughter Lourdes feared nepotism slur before collaboration

Pop icon Madonna has revealed that her daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, was initially hesitant to collaborate with her because she did not want people to think she was benefiting from her mother’s fame, according to People.

Speaking to Graham Norton, Madonna opened up about working with her 29-year-old daughter on a song that will feature on her upcoming album, Confessions II.

“She approached me,” Madonna said of the collaboration. “She’s been very reticent to work with me, she doesn’t want to be perceived as my daughter taking advantage of her privilege,” according to People.

The singer also praised Lourdes’ musical abilities, saying, “She has a much better voice than I do.”

Madonna explained that the idea for the collaboration came from Lourdes herself, who viewed song writing as a way to strengthen their relationship, according to People.

“She didn’t ask for this... she came to me and said, ‘Let’s write a song together. I think it’ll be a very healing experience,’” Madonna said.

During the interview, Madonna and Norton also discussed the “weird secondhand fame” that comes with being the daughter of one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The singer said Lourdes had struggled with those emotions throughout her teenage years.

“She had been, through her adolescence, struggling with those feelings for a long time,” Madonna said. “She came to me, she said ‘Let’s write a song together, I think it will be a healing experience.’ And you say what you want to say, and I’ll say exactly what I want to say.”

Madonna added that she was “so happy” when her daughter suggested writing together.

The singer had previously spoken about the collaboration in an interview, where she said the songwriting process helped the mother-daughter duo move forward in their relationship.

“She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship,” Madonna said. “It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.” (ANI)

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