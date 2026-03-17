Maggie Kang gets emotional as 'KPop Demon Hunters' bags Best Animated Feature

Director Maggie Kang got teary-eyed after receiving the Oscar award for her project 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

'KPop Demon Hunters' bagged Oscar for best animated feature at Sunday night's Academy Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Kang said, "Thank you to the Academy and to all fans who got us here, and for those of you who look like me."

Tearfully, she dedicated her win to Koreans.

"I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here. And that means that the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere," Maggie added.

The film was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and produced by Michelle L.M. Wong. With the win, Kang and Wong make history as the first female Asian winners in best animated feature, as per Variety.

Prior to the Oscars, 'KPop Demon Hunters' won best animated film at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the PGA Awards. (ANI)

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