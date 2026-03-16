‘Hug that feels like home’: Sanjana Ganesan shares post for ‘best friend’ Jasprit Bumrah as they mark 5 years together

Cricket fans are used to seeing Jasprit Bumrah deliver match-winning spells on the field, but off the field, the bowler has a softer side.

His wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, shared a special message for her “best friend” as the two marked five years of togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a couple of pictures of them at the ground during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. One picture showed the couple sharing a warm hug.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a note for Bumrah that read: “No matter where life takes us, no matter how loud the world gets, there’s always this, you, me, and a hug that feels like home. Five years married to my best friend. My favourite story, always and forever.”

Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. In September 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Angad.

Over the years, the two have often shared glimpses of their life together and have become one of the most loved couples among cricket fans on social media. Clips of their light-hearted exchanges at stadiums frequently go viral online. (ANI)

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