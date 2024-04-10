Maidaan review: Ajay Devgn’s film is an essential watch for all sports lovers

In a cricket-obsessed country like India, a film like “Maidaan” is an important film as it retells the glorious era of Indian football. At a time when cricket has almost become an unofficial national sport for the country, the story of Syed Abdul Rehman, often known as the architect of modern Indian football, is truly inspiring and one that everyone should know of. Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, “Maidaan” has been in the making for a long time. The arduous labour of work shows as Sharma presents a splendid story of a man who never bowed down and created history for India.

The film opens in 1952, when the Indian football team was brutally defeated by France at the Olympics. Rahim (Ajay Devgn) has been accused of the team’s dismal performance and the football federation of India is keen to replace him. While most selectors are in favour of Rahim’s resignation, the President of the federation still trusts his vision and agrees to his demand of rebuilding and recruiting newer players.

Rahim recruits talent from across the country- much to the dismay of influential sports writer Roy Choudhary (Gajraj Rao) and federation member Shubrata (Rudranil) who want to lobby for a Bengali coach and Bengali players. Rahim’s team itself is not devoid of Bengali footballers. Players like Chuni Goswami (Amartya Ray), PK Banerjee (Chaitanya Sharma), and Arun Ghosh- men who became stalwarts in the subsequent years in Indian football. But Rahim also recruits from other states - which the Bengali lobby isn’t too happy about.

The newly formed team has a herculean task ahead- and coming fourth in the 1956 Olympics doesn’t help their case. How Rahim and his boys chart history at the 1962 Asian Games by winning Gold forms the rest of the story.

First things first, “Maidaan” isn’t perfect but it still makes for an engaging watch. At nearly their hours run time, the film’s first half is mostly spent in the corridors of the Federation and not on the field. It is Rahim’s battle against bureaucracy and bias that is very well defined and I had hoped there would be more action on the field instead. Shama along with writers Saiwyn Quadras, Aman Rai and Atul Shahi shift the focus to the field only in the second half when the pace of the story truly picks up redeeming the dragging first half. The last hour of the film is truly exhilarating when the men in jerseys fight back with all their might on the field and create history.

Shot by Tushar Kanti Ray and Fyodor Lyass the film’s camera work enhances the climax well- making it gripping and nail-biting even though you know the outcome.

There is also some predictability and some of the shots often remind you of “Chak De! India”- a film that remains a textbook example of how to make sports biopics. “Maidaan” has a similar trope - an underdog who rises above all the odds and delivers along with a team that never gives up on him.

“Maidaan” has Devgn delivering a restraint performance after a long time. He plays Rahim, a man who is sure of his craft but also humble and vulnerable at times. The film rests on his shoulders and he delivers well to his part.

“Maidaan” works well for its story and a credible screenplay. Sure it resorts to usual sports drama tropes yet, it is effective in alleviating a known story with theatrics and good writing. The makers use old archival footage in certain cases, give the context of the political climate at that time and deliver a wholesome story that highlights the contribution of those who may be unknown to the current generation. And for that reason, “Maidaan” is an important film that everyone should watch. (Agencies)

Also Read: Taylor Swift treats fans with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ lyrics on Eclipse Day

Also Watch: