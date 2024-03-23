Makers of ‘House of the Dragon 2’ drops two trailers

The makers of ‘House of the Dragon’ dropped two distinct trailers for season 2. The first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ concluded with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) murdering Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)’s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). Taking place 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ will officially mark the start of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war, according to Variety.

The series will premiere on June 16. The first trailer focuses on Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon, and their forces on Dragonstone, while the other focuses on the King’s Landing team of Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond.

This second season of ‘House of the Dragon’ is based on George RR Martin’s novel ‘Fire & Blood’.

As per Variety, in the wake of the Season 1 finale, in which Aemond murders Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon, war is imminent in Westeros. The blacks and the greens are both gathering their forces, dragons and new allies to face off in a bloody, fiery battle to the death. In King’s Landing, young King Aegon is doubling down on his claim to the Iron Throne, which his half-sister Rhaenyra views as her rightful inheritance from their late father. The trailers also tease a return to Winterfell, the snowy home of the Starks that is ruled over by Cregan Stark in the prequel.

Emma D’Arcy returns as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen.

New faces joining the series include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Other newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. The cast also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Episode 1 of Season 1 drew nearly 10 million viewers, marking HBO’s biggest series premiere in history. The 10-episode first season of “House of the Dragon” aired from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. Martin is the co-creator and executive producer. Ryan Condal is the co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis are executive producers, reported Variety. (ANI)

