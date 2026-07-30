Manisha Koirala on tears, setbacks and healing in her age-defying fitness journey

Actress Manisha Koirala reflected on her fitness journey, revealing that she struggled to achieve results despite maintaining a disciplined diet and workout routine, leaving her frustrated enough to break down in tears.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress showcased her workout sessions, including strength training and yoga, alongside photographs of her daily meals. She said her focus on fitness was about regaining her health rather than simply exercising.

Manisha recalled that lifestyle changes, including inadequate sleep, increased stress and disrupted routines, gradually affected her health. Before beginning her next film, she resolved to make her well-being her top priority.

She said she followed a strict regimen by eating healthy, exercising consistently and monitoring her calorie and protein intake, but saw no change in her weight. Frustrated by the lack of progress, she even bought a second weighing scale, believing the first one was faulty, before eventually breaking down in despair.

The actress said medical experts later explained that the body changes with age and required understanding rather than punishment. She realised she needed to change her approach instead of simply working harder.

After four months, Manisha said she had finally begun to see results and felt stronger, healthier and more hopeful. Describing the process as one of healing rather than vanity, she encouraged others facing similar struggles to remain patient and not lose hope if progress was slow. (IANS)

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