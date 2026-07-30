Subhash Ghai Says Osho’s Teachings Transformed His Life Over Five Decades

Filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai said Osho's teachings transformed his life, helping him discover inner strength and attain peace over the past five decades.

In an Instagram post, Ghai shared a throwback photograph of himself standing before publicity material featuring Acharya Rajneesh, the founder of the Osho movement. He wrote that he began reading Osho's works in 1975 and gradually came to understand the importance of having a spiritual guru. He said Osho's teachings had continued to enlighten him about himself, people and the ultimate truth, while giving him the inner power to grow at every stage of life. Expressing gratitude, Ghai said words were insufficient to thank Osho for giving him a happy and peaceful life.

The Osho movement emerged in the 1970s as a global spiritual movement centred on meditation, mindfulness, self-awareness and personal freedom. It attracted followers worldwide through its unconventional teachings and meditation techniques before gaining international attention with the establishment of Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, US, which later became embroiled in legal controversies.

Actor Vinod Khanna was among the most prominent Bollywood personalities associated with the movement. At the height of his film career in the early 1980s, he left the industry to join Osho's commune in Oregon, where he spent several years engaged in meditation and daily community work before returning to India and resuming his acting career in the mid-1980s. The movement was later chronicled in the documentary series Wild Wild Country. (IANS)

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