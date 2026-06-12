Manisha Koirala Says Wellness Is a Daily Practice, Not a Destination

Actress Manisha Koirala has once again inspired fans by emphasizing the importance of fitness, self-care and overall well-being. On Thursday, she shared a series of photos from a wellness retreat, highlighting how good health is built through consistent daily habits.

In the images, Manisha is seen in a black athleisure outfit with white sneakers and sunglasses, enjoying a peaceful walk and the natural surroundings of the retreat. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Wellness isn’t a destination—it’s a daily practice. A little movement, mindful nourishment, deep rest, and time in nature can do wonders for the body and mind.” Known for encouraging healthy living, the actress has frequently used social media to motivate followers to prioritize both physical and mental health.

Earlier this week, Manisha shared another reflective post about the value of taking time for oneself. Posting a serene photograph from the retreat, she described “me time” as one of the most underrated aspects of modern life. She noted that people often focus on work, family and responsibilities while neglecting their own need for rest and care.

“Taking time for yourself isn’t selfish—it’s essential,” she wrote, adding that self-care helps restore balance, clarity and healing. She urged followers to pause, breathe and make their well-being a priority. (IANS)

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