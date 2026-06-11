Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Declared Tax-Free in Delhi

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in New Delhi on Tuesday, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The event was attended by members of the film industry, political leaders, and other guests. During the screening, the Chief Minister announced that the film would be made tax-free in Delhi to encourage more people to watch it. Praising the movie, Gupta said it highlights that patriotism, service, and dedication are not limited to those in uniform but are qualities shared by all citizens. She described ordinary Indians as the true “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” and urged the public to watch the film.

Gupta also praised Kangana Ranaut for choosing meaningful subjects and for raising issues related to cinema and public welfare both on screen and in Parliament.

Expressing gratitude, Kangana thanked the Delhi Chief Minister for attending the screening and supporting the film. Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew, she appreciated Gupta’s governance and credited her leadership for positive changes in the capital. The actor said she was touched that the Chief Minister accepted her invitation to the screening without hesitation.

Kangana also thanked the Delhi government for granting the film tax-free status, saying the decision would help the movie reach a wider audience. The screening marked a significant promotional event for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, with both leaders emphasizing themes of patriotism, civic responsibility, and public service highlighted in the film. (ANI)

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