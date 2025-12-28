Manoj Bajpayee has a special message for all those going through tough times

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has terrific advice for all those who are going through a tough time.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen casually dressed, and smiling for the camera.

He wrote in the caption, “Just smile. This moment will also become a memory”. The actor has had a great 2025. He recently headlined ‘Inspector Zende’, a Hindi-language action-comedy thriller released on Netflix in September 2025, where he plays the quirky yet sharp Inspector Madhukar Zende opposite Jim Sarbh in a cat-and-mouse chase narrative.

Another major 2025 release is ‘Jugnuma: The Fable’, an ambitious drama directed by Raam Reddy. Praised on the international festival circuit, including at Berlinale and Leeds, and presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, the film showcases Bajpayee in a layered role set against mystical Himalayan landscapes, further confirming his range and choice of unconventional cinema.

His popularity on digital platforms also surged with ‘The Family Man’ season 3, in which he again essays spy-hero Srikant Tiwari in the hit Amazon Prime Video series. He’s attached to several exciting projects including a Hindi adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s ‘Last Man in Tower’ produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Manoj Bajpayee continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most compelling actors, seamlessly shifting between mainstream and independent projects in 2025. (IANS)

