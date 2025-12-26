Manoj Bajpayee’s 2025: A year of thrillers, drama, and digital triumphs

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating Christmas with his family. On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of a Christmas tree.

He wrote on the picture, “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Wishing you all a Christmas filled with warmth, kindness, and a little time to slow down. Merry Christmas”. The actor has had a great 2025. He recently headlined ‘Inspector Zende’, a Hindi-language action-comedy thriller released on Netflix in September 2025, where he plays the quirky yet sharp Inspector Madhukar Zende opposite Jim Sarbh in a cat-and-mouse chase narrative. Another major 2025 release is ‘Jugnuma: The Fable’, an ambitious drama directed by Raam Reddy. Praised on the international festival circuit, including at Berlinale and Leeds, and presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, the film showcases Bajpayee in a layered role set against mystical Himalayan landscapes, further confirming his range and choice of unconventional cinema.

His popularity on digital platforms also surged with ‘The Family Man’ season 3, in which he again essays spy-hero Srikant Tiwari in the hit Amazon Prime Video series. He’s attached to several exciting projects including a Hindi adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s ‘Last Man in Tower’ produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Manoj Bajpayee continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most compelling actors, seamlessly shifting between mainstream and independent projects in 2025. (IANS)

