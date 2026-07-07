Maren Morris shares custom Taylor-Travis wedding keepsake

Country singer Maren Morris offered fans a glimpse inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding, sharing photographs from the ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City recently, according to E! News.

In an Instagram post, Morris revealed that the newlyweds had gifted their guests personalised, custom-made handkerchiefs. The white cloth napkin meant to remind invitees of the special day for years to come featured lace detailing and the quote, "So it's gonna be forever," lyrics from Taylor's hit "Blank Space." In between the couple's wedding date and location was an embroidered monogram "T" representing Taylor and Travis' first names, according to E! News.

Maren captioned the social media post with yet another T. Morris captioned her carousel of photographs with another reference to a Swift lyric, this time alluding to a line from "Love Story" about saying yes. (ANI)

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